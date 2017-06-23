Companies / Energy

Eskom refuses request for information on Optimum fine

AfriBusiness filed an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act, seeking information on a settlement Eskom says is confidential

23 June 2017
Eskom has refused to provide information that business grouping AfriBusiness sought about a R2bn fine the utility levied on Optimum Coal.

The fine was levied when Optimum was still owned by Glencore — before it was bought by Tegeta, a company linked to the Guptas, in a deal that drew scrutiny of its funding.

In April Eskom said a settlement had been reached, but refused to give any details, saying it was confidential.

AfriBusiness said on Friday that it had filed an application under the Promotion of Access to Information Act, requesting the following information:

AfriBusiness requested the following information from Eskom:

• Receipt of payment from Tegeta to Eskom regarding the R2bn fine;

• A copy of the fine imposed on Optimum originally issued to Glencore; and

• The arbitration agreement and/or reward made by the arbitrator between Eskom and Optimum.

But Eskom had refused to provide any of this information, AfriBusiness said.

In its response, Eskom again cited confidentiality, saying the act provides for mandatory protection of confidential information of a third party.

