Eskom refuses request for information on Optimum fine

Eskom has refused to provide information that business grouping AfriBusiness sought about a R2bn fine the utility levied on Optimum Coal.

The fine was levied when Optimum was still owned by Glencore — before it was bought by Tegeta, a company linked to the Guptas, in a deal that drew scrutiny of its funding.

In April Eskom said a settlement had been reached, but refused to give any details, saying it was confidential.