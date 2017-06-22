JSE warns Oakbay that it risks suspension if it does not comply

The JSE has given Gupta family-owned Oakbay Resources and Energy notice that it intends suspending its listing because it has failed to comply with various regulations.

Besides Oakbay’s problem that transfer secretary Terbium Financial Services and sponsor River Group recently resigned, the departure of independent nonexecutive director Mark Pamensky announced on May 12 was also raised by the JSE.

In a statement released on Thursday, Oakbay said the JSE had informed it "the resignation of the independent nonexecutive director may have compromised the composition of various board committees".

Pamensky, a former Eskom director who featured prominently in the public protector’s state capture report, was chairman of Oakbay’s audit committee and a member of its risk, nomination, social, ethics and remuneration committees.

Oakbay said in Thursday’s statement: "The company would like to make shareholders aware that the sponsor and the transfer secretary are mandatory appointments pursuant to the provisions of the JSE listings requirements and play an integral part in the JSE’s regulatory and supervisory structure."

The statement concluded by saying that Oakbay "is considering various alternatives available to it".

Oakbay’s share remained untraded at R5.80 after the announcement. A seller was offering the share for R15.20, and a potential buyer was offering R5.81. Oakbay’s closing price has been R5.80 since May 29.