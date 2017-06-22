Companies / Energy

JSE warns Oakbay that it risks suspension if it does not comply

22 June 2017 - 13:01 Robert Laing
Oakbay offices in Sandton. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Oakbay offices in Sandton. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

The JSE has given Gupta family-owned Oakbay Resources and Energy notice that it intends suspending its listing because it has failed to comply with various regulations.

Besides Oakbay’s problem that transfer secretary Terbium Financial Services and sponsor River Group recently resigned, the departure of independent nonexecutive director Mark Pamensky announced on May 12 was also raised by the JSE.

In a statement released on Thursday, Oakbay said the JSE had informed it "the resignation of the independent nonexecutive director may have compromised the composition of various board committees".

Pamensky, a former Eskom director who featured prominently in the public protector’s state capture report, was chairman of Oakbay’s audit committee and a member of its risk, nomination, social, ethics and remuneration committees.

Oakbay said in Thursday’s statement: "The company would like to make shareholders aware that the sponsor and the transfer secretary are mandatory appointments pursuant to the provisions of the JSE listings requirements and play an integral part in the JSE’s regulatory and supervisory structure."

The statement concluded by saying that Oakbay "is considering various alternatives available to it".

Oakbay’s share remained untraded at R5.80 after the announcement. A seller was offering the share for R15.20, and a potential buyer was offering R5.81. Oakbay’s closing price has been R5.80 since May 29.

EDITORIAL: Gupta leaks tactics: deny, delay, derail

The myth that there are 'good' people in the ANC who are somehow waiting for their opportunity to restore the 'good' ANC is rapidly wearing thin
Opinion
14 days ago

CHARMAIN NAIDOO: How the Guptas are giving Indians a bad name

'They, and those who are doing their bidding (there are a lot of Indian names in those emails) give Indians a bad name'
Lifestyle
13 days ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Listing numbers show Oakbay is on the ropes

The Gupta company has lost 72% in its listed value in 2017 so far
Companies
16 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Why two senior executives resigned from MMI
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Woolworths faces fight on many fronts
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa slams Busi Mkhwebane’s Bankorp report as ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Outa outraged by Necsa chairman’s pronouncement ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Why Chamber’s Mining Charter bid could be futile
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.