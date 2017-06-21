Companies / Energy

Name of acting Eskom CEO likely to be announced on Friday

21 June 2017 - 14:29 Neo Goba
The Department of Public Enterprises has refused to divulge the names of the candidates submitted by Eskom for the position of acting CEO of the state-owned entity.

Eskom has submitted two names to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to consider for the position, which has not been occupied for almost a month.

"The minister is applying her mind. I refuse to discuss any names in the media because we will announce them after the annual general meeting on Friday‚" said Brown’s spokesperson‚ Colin Cruywagen.

Brown is also expected to deal with controversies surrounding Eskom at Friday’s AGM.

The interministerial committee tasked with investigating former CEO Brian Molefe’s return to Eskom recommended that Brown instruct the parastatal to rescind the reappointment of Molefe.

Brown then said she would announce a new acting CEO within 48 hours.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the holdup in announcing the appointment of an acting CEO lay with Brown’s department.

"The minister asked the board to give her two names of possible candidates to act in the position of the CEO. The board did so. The matter now is in the hands of the minister who will take the decision in consultation with the board.

"In the meantime‚ the executive management at Eskom decided to put the chief financial officer‚ Anoj Singh‚ in the position in a caretaker capacity to enable the organisation to make decisions‚" Phasiwe said.

Singh has only occupied the position since last week.

