Oil and gas industry lobbies for lower state-carried interest

The oil and gas industry lobbied Parliament on Tuesday for a lower state-carried interest than the 20% proposed in the Mineral Resources and Petroleum Development Amendment Bill, saying this was necessary for the viability of the industry.

South African Oil and Gas Alliance representative Herman Neethling, who made the submission to the National Council of Provinces’ select committee on land and mineral resources, told Business Day the alliance preferred a state interest close to the floor of 10%.

The government has hailed the potential exploitation of shale gas in the Karoo as a possible "game changer" for the country. Shell, Falcon Oil and Gas and Bundu Gas and Oil have applied for exploration licences that government officials have indicated could be awarded by the end of September.

The Department of Mineral Resources introduced 56 amendments to the bill after it was referred back to Parliament by President Jacob Zuma. The amendments address the concerns of the offshore petroleum and gas industry, which welcomed them. However, they did not specifically address the concerns of the shale gas industry, Neethling said.

If enacted, the proposals would provide the legal framework for the exploration and production of shale gas and offshore reserves and allow companies to claim some production costs from the state as a participating partner in projects.

Neethling, who is also Shell GM for upstream integrated gas ventures, said shale gas exploration was technically challenging and the 20% state-carried interest provided for in the bill would translate into a much higher gas price and make the commercial feasibility of the project much more challenging.

The alliance also proposes black economic empowerment participation in the petroleum and shale gas industry should take into account the state-carried participation interest and be commensurate with commercial risk and long-term investment requirements.