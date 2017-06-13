Ngubane not off the hook by resigning

Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane’s resignation is an attempt to avoid accountability for his role in the recent events at the power utility, an ANC study group on public enterprises said on Tuesday.

Ngubane was central to the process that led to Eskom CEO Brian Molefe’s re-appointment being rescinded, ANC whip for the study group Zukiswa Rantho said. "The timing and rationale of this resignation is therefore surprising and suspect."

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown announced late on Monday night that Ngubane had resigned with immediate effect. No reasons for his resignation were given.

The Eskom board was forced to rescind Molefe’s re-appointment earlier this month, as directed by Brown. Molefe turned to the Labour Court to fight it. He has left Eskom twice in six months — once voluntarily and once under duress.

Brown has also indicated she is considering replacing the Eskom board when the utility convenes its AGM later this month.

Rantho said it is not correct that board members at Eskom can just choose to resign when being held accountable for their actions and decisions: "This sudden resignation must therefore be followed by an investigation into allegations of misconduct and corruption at Eskom."