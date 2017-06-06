African Energy launches IPO for planned acquisitions

African Energy Partners plans to sell shares on the alternative board of the JSE later this month to help fund as much as R4bn ($311m) of planned acquisitions in the energy and power industries.

An initial public offering (IPO) on the JSE’s AltX index and separate stake sale to a selected group of investors could raise as much as R500m, chief operating officer Nkosi Gugushe said in an e-mailed response to questions. Stock will be sold to the public at R10 a share and the offer will close on June 15, if a minimum target of R50m is reached, he said.

African Energy currently has no assets and will be listed as a special-purpose acquisition vehicle, Gugushe said. "Immediately after listing, management will turn its attention to finalising the terms of its viable asset acquisitions and making preparations to bring those to shareholders for approval."

Planned acquisition targets are in the electricity and liquefied natural gas industries in Southern Africa and will be made over the next 12 months. The Johannesburg-based company will fund deals with debt and equity and plans to return to the market to raise more equity, the Gugushe said. "We expect to be able to grow our asset base and market capitalisation rapidly, within the first two years after the IPO."

Bloomberg