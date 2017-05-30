Chairwoman Venete Klein not forced to resign, says directors body

"My resignation from the [board] represents a confluence of factors spanning personal and professional; it was a voluntary decision by myself," she said.

Klein holds board positions at the Reserve Bank and Calgro M3, among others.

Her resignation comes just a week before her three-year tenure was due to end. She would have stepped down at the institute’s annual meeting next week, the institute said.

Klein declined to comment on the timing of her resignation.

The institute denied that Klein was forced to resign.

Klein had been on the board for six years, serving as chair for the past three years.

"Venete has served the [institute] with diligence…. We acknowledge her efforts, commitment and dedication to fulfilling the objectives of the [institute] and wish her well in her future endeavours," it said.

It would not answer specific questions relating to reasons for her resignation. This follows an earlier statement in which the institute said the public outcry against Molefe’s reappointment demonstrated how important transparency was to good corporate governance.

"A lack of transparency casts doubts on the good faith of an organisation’s leadership."

The institute has been heavily involved in the development of the King Codes on Corporate Governance.