Energy minister defends revamp of Central Energy Fund ‘to aid agility’

Energy fund subsidiaries the African Exploration Mining and Finance Corporation and the Petroleum Agency of SA will be transferred to the Department of Mineral Resources.

Despite denying that the intention of the restructuring was to enhance her control, Kubayi did say: "I am a minister but I don’t have direct control over PetroSA. If we were to intervene in PetroSA, I would be taken to court and lose. Because I am not a shareholder.

"Anything that we want to do — either intervention or anything else — has to be done through the CEF [Central Energy Fund] board. You must first have buy-in by the CEF on what you think should be an intervention and wait for them to implement. This is why we need to restructure that group. We have to make sure that these constraints are removed so that we can respond effectively."

At the same time, the minister insisted that "it is not about power for me. It is about efficiency and effectiveness. It is about preserving the assets of the state. Part of the problem is the decision-making cycles", which had to go from the subsidiaries to the fund’s board and then on to the minister.

This could take three weeks to two months, which was not conducive to the functioning of a commercial entity that operated in fast-moving investment and currency markets.

The report into the Strategic Fuel Fund had recommended that the Department of Energy review the governance model.

Kubayi said the department’s director-general Thabane Zulu had been seconded to act as the CEO of the fuel fund to ensure the recommendations were implemented fully.

The minister said Zulu would be in a position to call in the Hawks or the Special Investigating Unit if necessary.

Deputy director-general Tseliso Maqubela would act as director-general during the period of the secondment.