Sub judice rule gets Lynne Brown off the hook — for now

The "sub judice" rule has come to Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s rescue, excusing her from appearing before Parliament’s public enterprises committee on Friday to explain the reappointment of Eskom CEO Brian Molefe.

The committee decided on Wednesday that it would call Brown and members of the Eskom board to a meeting on Friday to account for the shock appointment after allegations of corruption were made against Molefe in the State of Capture report of former public protector Thuli Madonsela.

However, acting committee chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho said in a statement later that the committee had been informed that Brown would have to appear in court on the matter.

The DA has applied for an urgent interdict from the High Court in Pretoria both against Molefe taking up the position as well as for a review and setting aside of his reappointment.

"We are unable to discuss the matter as it is sub judice and, as the committee, we are unable to do proper oversight as planned," Rantho said.