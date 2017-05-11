Companies / Energy

Eskom cut corners in race to approve Gupta-owned Tegeta deal, report reveals

State-owned power producer failed to follow due diligence, PwC finds

11 May 2017 - 06:15 Xolisa Phillip and Khulekani Magubane
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

In its haste to award the Gupta-owned Tegeta Exploration and Resources lucrative coal supply contracts, Eskom failed to apply due diligence, including ensuring that its evaluation team was not conflicted when deliberating on deals involving Tegeta.

Eskom also did not ensure that Tegeta was put through the power utility’s supplier development programme, a crucial step to ensure that companies doing business with the state-owned entity pass muster.

These details are in a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) report, which was commissioned by Eskom, reviewing its coal agreements with Tegeta and the Tshedza Mining Manungu, Keaton Mining Manungu and Universal Coal Kangala collieries. Tegeta’s Brakfontein Colliery and Brakfontein Colliery Extension were looked into.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Eskom cut corners on Tegeta deal, says report

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe  

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.

Eskom and Dentons: decoding its ombudsman spin

The power utility tries desperately to put a positive spin on the ombudsman’s findings
News & Fox
12 days ago

Draft report calls for Koko investigation

Treasury review of Eskom’s coal contract with Tegeta wants auditors to look at CEO and chief financial officer
Companies
17 days ago

Treasury swoops on Eskom cash paid to Guptas' Tegeta

The Treasury says there is no evidence the company used the money to buy equipment for its mining operations
Companies
20 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Retailers opt for local poultry
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Shoprite interest up as Whitey Basson sells stock
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
SAA appoints Phumeza Nhantsi as chief financial ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Mark Barnes upbeat on Post Office's return to ...
Companies
5.
Downgrade will have ‘material impact’ on SOEs ...
Companies

Related Articles

Parliamentary committee studies PwC report on Eskom and Tegeta
National

Eskom and Dentons: decoding its ombudsman spin
News & Fox

Draft report calls for Koko investigation
Companies / Energy

EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal
Opinion / Editorials

LETTER: Leaks and inconclusive reports obliterate reputational fair play
Opinion / Letters

Eskom’s smouldering love affair with coal shows no sign of cooling
Opinion

Tegeta advance ‘must be converted to loan’
Companies / Mining

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.