Eskom report on CEO’s step-daughter’s contracts due this week

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown expects to receive a report from the Eskom board on an inquiry into allegations against Eskom CEO Matshela Koko at the end of the week.

The Eskom board appointed legal firm Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr to probe allegations that Koko’s step-daughter, Koketso Choma, benefited by about R1bn from contracts awarded to a company of which she was a director.

After becoming a director last year, the company — Impulse International — received 11 contracts from Eskom. Koko claimed he was not aware of her involvement in the company.

Brown said in replies to questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday that she awaited the presentation on the matter by the board at the end of the week.