Montauk pays dividend as profit surges

Montauk also sold 24-million RINs (renewable identification numbers) — about 10-million down on the previous financial year. But the average pricing realised on RIN sales was 90.1% higher. The environmental benefits from renewable natural gas production at landfills qualify as a RIN under the US Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) programme.

Montauk CEO Martin Ryan reiterated that with electricity and natural gas commodity pricing in the US depressed for several years, the premiums associated with the environmental attributes of renewable energy would continue to be a major factor in the profitability of the business.

Ryan said Montauk would continue to capitalise on and leverage the opportunities that developed in the renewable energy markets. "The evolving regulatory environment mandating the use of renewable fuels can lead to opportunities that allow existing projects to capture additional premiums as they become available."