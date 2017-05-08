PetroSA shrugs off loss, looks to turnaround

A senior official confirmed the request to Business Day and that the CEF had rejected it.

At the time PetroSA said it did not want to comment on internal matters. However, on Friday the company sent out a statement denying media reports that it was in financial distress.

"Current assets and cash flow projections show that the company will have adequate cash resources for the business to carry on with its normal trading activity and meet its financial obligations for the foreseeable future," the PetroSA board said.

"The present position of the company is that it is not in financial distress," it said.

The company said that it had been transparent about the challenges it faced.

This included the fact that PetroSA’s gas reserves from its wells had reached the end of their life and that efforts to find alternative gas fields had been unsuccessful. The board said in response to this challenge PetroSA had embarked on a turnaround plan.