PetroSA's future in question as board seeks business rescue

The board of troubled state-owned oil company PetroSA has asked its holding company, the Central Energy Fund (CEF), to place it under business rescue, raising questions over its status as a going concern.

PetroSA has suffered huge financial losses over the past three years, but it is unprecedented for a state-owned entity to ask to be placed under business rescue.

PetroSA has a projected loss of R2.2bn for the year to March 2017. This follows its record R14.6bn net operating loss in the 2014-15 financial year.

Despite these losses, PetroSA paid out large performance bonuses to its executives at the end of 2016, linked to the Ikhewzi project, responsible for a near R15bn impairment in financial 2014-15.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: PetroSA board asks for business rescue

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.