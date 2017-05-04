Companies / Energy

PetroSA's future in question as board seeks business rescue

The state-owned oil company faces R2.2bn loss in year to March

04 May 2017 - 05:33 Genevieve Quintal
The board of troubled state-owned oil company PetroSA has asked its holding company, the Central Energy Fund (CEF), to place it under business rescue, raising questions over its status as a going concern.

PetroSA has suffered huge financial losses over the past three years, but it is unprecedented for a state-owned entity to ask to be placed under business rescue.

PetroSA has a projected loss of R2.2bn for the year to March 2017. This follows its record R14.6bn net operating loss in the 2014-15 financial year.

Despite these losses, PetroSA paid out large performance bonuses to its executives at the end of 2016, linked to the Ikhewzi project, responsible for a near R15bn impairment in financial 2014-15.

