Secunda strike hits Sasol’s synfuel sales

Sasol revised its forecast synfuel sales for its financial year to end-June down to 60-million barrels from 61-million barrels in a production update released on Tuesday morning.

This was mainly due to a strike at Sasol’s Secunda colliery, which contributed to a 4.5% drop in "white product" liquid fuel (petrol, diesel and paraffin) sales to 42.5-million barrels in the nine months to end-March.

The group’s "black product" (bitumen) sales remained level at 1.8-million barrels, Sasol said in a production and sales update released on Tuesday morning.

Secunda coal mine’s saleable production fell 11.7% to 26.3-million tonnes compared with the same nine months the previous year.

"The decrease in production volumes up to the third quarter of the 2017 financial year is primarily due to the impact of labour actions at our Secunda mining operations in the first half of the financial year," Sasol said in the update.

"We are continuing to focus our efforts on restoring coal stockpile levels through our own production, increased external purchases and improving labour productivity to ensure continuous supply to Secunda Synfuels Operations (SSO). Notwithstanding the impact of labour actions, we delivered our full supply commitment of coal volumes to the integrated Sasol value chain through our own production, increased external coal purchases and increased gas consumption at SSO."

The drop in synfuel sales was also due to shutdowns at its Natref fuel refinery. Crude oil processed by Natref fell 2% to 15.6-million barrels and its fuel yield fell to 89.5% from 91%.

"Subsequent to the shutdowns, we are seeing a stepped up improvement in the production run rate of these plants," Sasol said.

The drop in synfuel production was partly offset by increased production of other chemicals, the company said.