Westinghouse to continue operations in Asia and Europe

Beijing — Toshiba’s Westinghouse Electric unit will continue operating normally in Asia and Europe, despite the ongoing Chapter 11 restructuring, an executive at the troubled company said on Friday.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy last month, hit by billions of dollars of cost over-runs at four nuclear reactors under construction in the US.

Despite the filing, the company will continue existing projects in China and pursue others, focusing on engineering and procurement rather than construction, said Gavin Liu, Westinghouse president for Asia, at an industry event.

The plan is to de-couple the US AP1000 nuclear reactors from the rest of Westinghouse’s operations, which he said are "very healthy and profitable". "The rest of the Westinghouse business, the healthy part, which is new plant construction, fuel, service, decommissioning — we anticipate an ownership change," Liu said, adding that there has been "high interest from the financial community".

The Trump administration and Japanese government are in discussions to ensure that its bankruptcy does not lead to US technology secrets and infrastructure falling into Chinese hands.

Four 1,000MW medium-sized nuclear reactors designed by Westinghouse are under construction in China, which is increasing its use of the energy form as it looks to limit the country’s reliance on other power sources, such as dirty coal.

Liu said that the first AP1000 units in Sanmen and Haiyang were moving into the final stage of fuel-loading and the Sanmen unit was on track to be put into commercial operation by the end of this year.

"As long as the first unit is on line commercially, that is the foundation for the industry and the government to approve future AP1000 units," he said, adding that Westinghouse was not concerned about competition from China’s domestically-developed, third-generation reactor, Hualong One.

"Hualong is a Chinese indigenous design, based on China’s early experience in the nuclear area. It reflects the Chinese industry’s own capabilities," he said. "The future market will tell."

