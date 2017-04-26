GE claims Eskom favoured Trillion bid

General Electric (GE) has accused Eskom of rigging a tender for building a new boiler at its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga to go to Chinese state-owned company Dongfang even though its bid was R1bn more expensive than that of its rivals.

Documents seen by Business Day show Eskom’s decision to award the contract to Dongfang Electric Corporation came just eight days after politically connected advisory firm Trillian gave its submission the thumbs up in a last-minute risk assessment of bids submitted.

Trillian’s majority shareholder, Salim Essa, is a close associate of the Gupta family, who have a cosy relationship with President Jacob Zuma.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: GE accuses Eskom of rigging tender

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here: Subscribe

Premium content is not yet available on the app. Please use the desktop site to subscribe.