GE claims Eskom favoured Trillion bid

General Electric claims contract favoured Chinese company and politically connected Trillian supported bid

26 April 2017 - 05:47 Stephan Hofstatter and Carol Paton
General Electric (GE) has accused Eskom of rigging a tender for building a new boiler at its Duvha power station in Mpumalanga to go to Chinese state-owned company Dongfang even though its bid was R1bn more expensive than that of its rivals.

Documents seen by Business Day show Eskom’s decision to award the contract to Dongfang Electric Corporation came just eight days after politically connected advisory firm Trillian gave its submission the thumbs up in a last-minute risk assessment of bids submitted.

Trillian’s majority shareholder, Salim Essa, is a close associate of the Gupta family, who have a cosy relationship with President Jacob Zuma.

