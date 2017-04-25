GAZPROM ANTITRUST CASE
Bulgaria may ask for more time to explore Gazprom concessions
A provisional agreement would see the Russian gas giant avoid a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover over market abuses
Sofia — Bulgaria may need more time to respond to concessions proposed by Russian gas giant Gazprom in an EU antitrust case, its energy minister says, adding that while Sofia see the concessions as positive it will like to see them expanded.
A provisional agreement announced in March would see Gazprom avoid a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover over EU charges it abused its dominant market position and overcharged clients in eight Eastern European nations.
The deal is subject to feedback from EU states and market players that should be sent by May 4 and could be amended or even abandoned.
Bulgaria, which almost completely relies on Russian natural gas supplies, needed more clarity on the concessions and were to send questions to Brussels later on Monday, interim energy minister Nikolai Pavlov said.
There are quite a few ambiguities on the proposed commitments…. If we do not get answers on time, we will ask for the deadline to be extended, because the information is not sufficientNikolai Pavlov
Interim energy minister
"We see the proposals as positive but we want them to be expanded," Pavlov said after meeting politicians from the election-winning GERB party, expected to form a coalition government in early May.
"There are quite a few ambiguities on the proposed commitments…. If we do not get answers on time, we will ask for the deadline to be extended, because the information is not sufficient," he said.
Gazprom’s offer would see it scrap contract terms that bar clients from exporting its gas to other countries and tie deals to investments in pipelines. The company would also link its prices to benchmarks such as European gas market hub prices, rather than oil, and allow clients to renegotiate prices every two years.
Pavlov said he expected the Bulgarian position to be agreed after a debate in parliament by the end of the week.
He said contracts with Gazprom allowed Bulgaria to export Russian gas and that Gazprom’s proposal not to seek damages from Bulgarian partners over the cancelled South Stream gas pipeline project had been arranged in 2012.
A source familiar with the matter said Bulgaria would need more details on the exact future benchmark for gas prices and will seek guarantees it would be a natural-gas transit country.
Russia transports about 15-billion cubic metres of gas per year to Greece and Turkey through Bulgaria.
Reuters
