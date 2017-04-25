Bulgaria may ask for more time to explore Gazprom concessions

Sofia — Bulgaria may need more time to respond to concessions proposed by Russian gas giant Gazprom in an EU antitrust case, its energy minister says, adding that while Sofia see the concessions as positive it will like to see them expanded.

A provisional agreement announced in March would see Gazprom avoid a fine of up to 10% of its global turnover over EU charges it abused its dominant market position and overcharged clients in eight Eastern European nations.

The deal is subject to feedback from EU states and market players that should be sent by May 4 and could be amended or even abandoned.

Bulgaria, which almost completely relies on Russian natural gas supplies, needed more clarity on the concessions and were to send questions to Brussels later on Monday, interim energy minister Nikolai Pavlov said.