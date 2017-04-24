Draft report calls for Koko investigation

The Treasury wants Eskom’s chief financial officer and acting CEO Matshela Koko investigated to establish whether they acted negligently when implementing the directives of the board’s tender committee.

This forms part of the remedial actions put forward by the Treasury in its draft report reviewing Eskom’s coal supply agreement with Tegeta Exploration and Resources.

Such an investigation would be conducted by an auditing firm, which would be appointed by the office of the chief procurement officer at the Treasury in consultation with the accounting authority.

The report was sent to the interested parties two weeks ago and they had until Friday to make submissions on it. Eskom confirmed to Business Day on Sunday that it had met Friday’s deadline to submit its response.

The Treasury also confirmed to Business Day on Sunday that all the interested parties in the matter had met Friday’s deadline, with documents having been supplied to the fiscus.

However, at this stage it is unclear what is in the documents supplied.