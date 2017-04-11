Companies / Energy

Fitch downgrades Eskom’s ratings

11 April 2017 - 20:58 PM Staff Writer
Fitch Ratings has downgraded Eskom’s long-term local currency issuer default rating (IDR) and the senior unsecured local currency rating to ‘BB+’ from ‘BBB-’.

The ratings agency has also affirmed the power utilitys national long-term and short-term ratings at ‘AAA’ and ‘F1+’, respectively. The outlook is stable.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Fitch said that in terms of its rating methodology for ‘Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage’ criteria, Eskom’s rating downgrade followed the agency’s decision to downgrade SA’s long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings to 'BB+' from 'BBB’ announced on Friday.

“Given Eskom’s significant link and support from the South African government and the company’s high sensitivity to changes in the sovereign credit profile, Eskom’s downgrade reflects the downgrading of South Africa’s rating,” the statement read.

Eskom’s chief financial officer Anoj Singh said: “We note the decision by Fitch to downgrade Eskom’s credit ratings as largely driven by the downgrade of the sovereign credit rating.

“We also note Fitch’s revision of Eskom’s outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ and remain resolute in responsibly executing Eskom’s funding plan for the completion of the current build programme and ensuring continued security of supply for the country.”

