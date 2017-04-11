Companies / Energy

OPTIMUM FINE

Change of heart lets Eskom settle with Gupta family’s Tegeta

Secrecy around the settlement is likely to fuel speculation the Guptas are again beneficiaries of another sweetheart deal from Eskom

11 April 2017 - 05:28 AM Sikonathi Mantshantsha
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Eskom and the Gupta family’s Tegeta Exploration & Resources have reached an arbitrated settlement on a controversial R2bn fine that the power utility had levied on Optimum Coal, previously owned by Glencore.

Departing from its well-publicised campaign to force Glencore to pay up, Eskom said on Monday that the settlement was "confidential" as it was reached in private arbitration.

"We are not at liberty to disclose the contents of the agreement," said Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe. An award was made on March 31.

The secrecy is likely to fuel speculation that the Guptas are again beneficiaries of another sweetheart deal from Eskom, whose prepayment of more than R600m to Tegeta was found by the public protector to be irregular. This payment paved the way for Tegeta to buy Optimum from Glencore.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe was forced to resign last November after being implicated in potentially irregular dealings with the Gupta family, according to the public protector’s state capture report.

Refusing any negotiations, Eskom under Molefe’s leadership demanded the payment of the R2bn penalty, forcing Glencore to place its subsidiary in business rescue, later selling the mine to the controversial family.

While Molefe is on record as saying "there will be no negotiations, we want every cent paid", Eskom immediately changed its attitude after Glencore sold the operation to the Gupta family in 2016. The parties commenced talks.

Optimum incurred the fine because Eskom said the coal did not meet specifications.

Representatives of Gupta-controlled Oakbay Investments, which owns a stake in Tegeta, did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

With Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Pick n Pay cuts Smart Shopper rewards
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
JSE cancels suspicious trade in Gupta-owned ...
Companies
3.
Bank CEOs warn downgrade will hit job creation
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Old Mutual headhunts Vodacom’s Peter Moyo
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Peter Moyo appointed new CEO at Old Mutual’s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

STUART THEOBALD: Truth must finally out on the reason for Zuma putting his ...
Opinion / Columnists

Eskom's coal-fired power struggle
Features

Utility to request proposals for Kusile coal supply
Companies / Energy

MPs call for an inquiry into Ben Ngubane’s fitness to hold Eskom office
National / Media

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.