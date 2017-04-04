BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘Nuclear is world’s safest and cleanest electricity’

KK: The radioactive waste at the moment has been kept on site. Worldwide only two countries have decided on a permanent long-term, high-level solution, and it is Finland followed by Sweden. I would like to see SA be the third — we can. We’ve got a nuclear waste repository in the Northern Cape that is over 30 years old that has been operated beautifully. It takes low-level and intermediate-level waste.

BDTV: Where does Finland store its waste?

KK: It stores it underground but in wetland. Both Finland and Sweden have to dig down into waterlogged ground, pump the water out and put it underneath. Much more complicated than us and we have really dry ground in the Northern Cape and we’re world experts on digging holes. So it’s not a technological problem, it’s a case of getting all the rules and regulations right and getting the public to understand that we know what we’re doing.

BDTV: But that waste stays radioactive for thousands and thousands of years?

KK: That is correct, but it is very small in volume and the waste that comes out of solar power, like cadmium, for example, stays there forever. So the radioactive waste at least goes away at some stage; the other doesn’t. And the volumes are small. For example, Koeberg. If Koeberg were operated on coal it would take six trainloads of coal a day. Koeberg currently uses one truckload of nuclear fuel per year. The entire 30 years’ worth of high-level waste from Koeberg is still on site.

BDTV: Is it responsible to promote nuclear power to people, to humans who have proved to be irresponsible in this country?

KK: You don’t use irresponsible people, just like you wouldn’t go and sell pharmaceuticals to irresponsible…

BDTV: Would you call the government responsible?

KK: The government doesn’t run the nuclear power plant, the government appoints people…

BDTV: But the energy minister does?

KK: No I dispute that. The energy minister might be head of the department but nuclear power plants are run by the nuclear operators who have a worldwide system that they lock into.

BDTV: Would you give a dangerous toy to a child?

KK: No, I wouldn’t give a dangerous toy to a child but people who are supervising would make sure that doesn’t happen.

BDTV: Is it ethical to sell nuclear, this massive programme, to SA who cannot financially afford it?

KK: We can afford it. There’s figures of R1-trillion going around, which is just not true. The scientists have calculated figures of R650bn, which are much more accurate, but that is a 10-year project for three nuclear power stations…

BDTV: Pravin Gordhan has said SA cannot afford this?

KK: No, he hasn’t. He has said let’s not spend money faster than we can afford. When I had a brief chat to Pravin Gordhan a while ago, face to face, I said we need to talk to you and explain what’s going on. He said, yes, true, let’s do that and that was on the cards. No scientist or engineer is silly enough to advocate that we spend money faster than we can afford it. All the calculations that we’ve done, internationally with our colleagues, have shown that it’s fine. We’ve had everybody here this last week, we’ve had the Chinese and the Russians and the French and the British and the Americans and the Koreans and…