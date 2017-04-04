BUSINESS DAY TV: ‘Nuclear is world’s safest and cleanest electricity’
Dr Kelvin Kemm, CEO of Nuclear Africa, discusses this week’s Nuclear Africa Conference and whether a new energy minister could expedite President Jacob Zuma’s nuclear ambitions
BUSINESS DAY TV: This week saw a two-day conference in Johannesburg espousing the beauty of nuclear power for SA. My guest in the studio will talk about the case — he is Dr Kelvin Kemm, the CEO of Nuclear Africa.
Kelvin, welcome, tell us why you think nuclear is best for SA, the land of sunshine?
KELVIN KEMM: SA right now has nuclear power coming from close to Cape Town, from the Koeberg nuclear power station, which is currently SA’s cheapest electricity by far. It’s also the safest and the cleanest electricity by far worldwide, and this has been proven.
There are all sorts of myths that go around about electricity from nuclear power, for example the number of times I hear somebody say, "Ooh, look at the lessons learned from Fukushima." Well, at Fukushima the number of people who died from nuclear radiation was zero, the number of people who got injured by nuclear radiation was zero. The amount of private property that was harmed by radiation was zero.
BDTV: Nuclear or renewables?
KK: Nuclear is the answer.
BDTV: Why?
KK: Because nuclear is much cheaper. You’ll find that over a lifetime, and that’s where there’s a huge financial mistake that’s made by people — they look at it and they say the cost is going to be great because of the capital cost. What has to happen is, you’ve got to look at the entire life … that is true if you’re buying a motor car, a truck or anything else. So the nuclear costs more at the front end to do the capital cost and then you rein in...
BDTV: The world is going to renewables…?
KK: No, renewables is the most expensive at the moment and the renewables is not free and the renewables isn’t anywhere near as exciting as people make out. The sunshine hits the ground at a kilowatt per square metre, end of story — and you can only extract about 10% of that. You cannot imagine running an electric train from Johannesburg to Cape Town on sunbeams and wind. That has to be utilised elsewhere. We do have rich sunshine and we do have certain amount of wind in SA but putting onto the national grid to drive the economy is not the right answer.
BDTV: Isn’t the biggest risk of nuclear the potential for a nuclear accident?
KK: No, because what I’ve said to you now, Koeberg has been running for over 30 years with a beautiful safety record and operation to world-class standards. Fukushima killed and harmed nobody. The number of people that have died in nuclear accidents with nuclear power is one occasion and that is the Chernobyl occasion but there’s...
BDTV: Are you saying that there’s 100% no risk in nuclear?
KK: I didn’t say there’s not 100%, but right now there’s a possibility that a Boeing 747 will crash through the roof of this studio and hit both of us. I don’t think it’s going to happen. But statistically it’s not zero.
Similarly with nuclear. But it’s been operated in such a safe manner for many years. We heard that in the last couple of days, people explaining the incredible process that one has to go through to get a nuclear power plant operational and then continuing to function.
BDTV: Where does the radioactive waste go?
KK: The radioactive waste at the moment has been kept on site. Worldwide only two countries have decided on a permanent long-term, high-level solution, and it is Finland followed by Sweden. I would like to see SA be the third — we can. We’ve got a nuclear waste repository in the Northern Cape that is over 30 years old that has been operated beautifully. It takes low-level and intermediate-level waste.
BDTV: Where does Finland store its waste?
KK: It stores it underground but in wetland. Both Finland and Sweden have to dig down into waterlogged ground, pump the water out and put it underneath. Much more complicated than us and we have really dry ground in the Northern Cape and we’re world experts on digging holes. So it’s not a technological problem, it’s a case of getting all the rules and regulations right and getting the public to understand that we know what we’re doing.
BDTV: But that waste stays radioactive for thousands and thousands of years?
KK: That is correct, but it is very small in volume and the waste that comes out of solar power, like cadmium, for example, stays there forever. So the radioactive waste at least goes away at some stage; the other doesn’t. And the volumes are small. For example, Koeberg. If Koeberg were operated on coal it would take six trainloads of coal a day. Koeberg currently uses one truckload of nuclear fuel per year. The entire 30 years’ worth of high-level waste from Koeberg is still on site.
BDTV: Is it responsible to promote nuclear power to people, to humans who have proved to be irresponsible in this country?
KK: You don’t use irresponsible people, just like you wouldn’t go and sell pharmaceuticals to irresponsible…
BDTV: Would you call the government responsible?
KK: The government doesn’t run the nuclear power plant, the government appoints people…
BDTV: But the energy minister does?
KK: No I dispute that. The energy minister might be head of the department but nuclear power plants are run by the nuclear operators who have a worldwide system that they lock into.
BDTV: Would you give a dangerous toy to a child?
KK: No, I wouldn’t give a dangerous toy to a child but people who are supervising would make sure that doesn’t happen.
BDTV: Is it ethical to sell nuclear, this massive programme, to SA who cannot financially afford it?
KK: We can afford it. There’s figures of R1-trillion going around, which is just not true. The scientists have calculated figures of R650bn, which are much more accurate, but that is a 10-year project for three nuclear power stations…
BDTV: Pravin Gordhan has said SA cannot afford this?
KK: No, he hasn’t. He has said let’s not spend money faster than we can afford. When I had a brief chat to Pravin Gordhan a while ago, face to face, I said we need to talk to you and explain what’s going on. He said, yes, true, let’s do that and that was on the cards. No scientist or engineer is silly enough to advocate that we spend money faster than we can afford it. All the calculations that we’ve done, internationally with our colleagues, have shown that it’s fine. We’ve had everybody here this last week, we’ve had the Chinese and the Russians and the French and the British and the Americans and the Koreans and…
BDTV: Have any contracts been signed yet?
KK: No. There have been contracts signed — deals for collaboration on the scientific level — but not any contracts for any purchase or anything. The scientific ones are good…
BDTV: Who is the frontrunner?
KK: There’s no frontrunner. There are a number that the science and engineering people know that they work, it’s like buying a motor car and you’ve got three equal brands of cars now that basically are about the same, and you now want to know which one of the three cars do I want? And you’re now looking at the colour of the seats and the maintenance plan and a few things like that. But the engines we understand.
BDTV: There is a high probability, a high probability of corruption in … no matter who gets the deal… would you be comfortable selling this now and having to live with yourself afterwards?
KK: I don’t believe that there’s any more probability of corruption on nuclear power than anything else. I find it strange that people somehow think that nuclear is open to corruption. In fact, I would imagine it’s the opposite because there are so many committees and cycles that it goes through that before anybody can sign any contracts, there’s been absolute multiple examination. It’s not as if somebody in the political office can just make a decision and do it. There’s far too much that happens behind the scenes to build up before this happens. There’s far more chance of corruption and laying water pipelines across the country or drainage systems or something like that.
BDTV: That’s not really an answer, so it’s either corruption or no corruption, any decent folk would go into no corruption.
KK: There must be no corruption.
BDTV: Can you guarantee there will be no corruption?
KK: You can’t guarantee anything with corruption, but certainly I for one would work to try and make sure to the best of my ability that there isn’t any.
BDTV: Thank you for that. Finally, SA is a water-scarce country. How much water is needed for nuclear and, again, is that ethical?
KK: No water is needed for nuclear. Water for nuclear comes out of the ocean, and in fact SA is not a water-scarce country. We have all the water we want in the sea and nuclear…
BDTV: Where does the cooling come from?
KK: The cooling comes from the ocean and the ocean can be desalinated by nuclear power and it can solve all of SA’s water problems by pumping the sea inland.
BDTV: Okay, there could be so much more we could talk about…
