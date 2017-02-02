Shell’s full-year profit falls 37%, but fourth-quarter earnings pip Exxon’s

London — Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major’s annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.

Europe’s largest oil and gas company showed stronger signs that it was turning a corner following deep spending cuts, divestments and thousands of job losses last year, with cashflow increasing 69% in the fourth quarter.

With BG Group’s operations fully integrated following its $54bn acquisition a year ago, Shell said on Thursday its full-year production rose nearly a quarter from a year earlier to 3.668-million barrels of oil equivalent. "Our strategy is starting to pay off," CEO Ben van Beurden said in a statement.

Shares in Shell opened 1.6% higher, while with the broader index opened 0.5% lower.

The group’s cost of supplies excluding identified items, its preferred way of measuring profit, was $1.8bn in the fourth quarter, against analyst expectations of $2.8bn.

Shell’s full year profit was down 37% year-on-year to $7.185bn, but its fourth quarter earnings remained ahead of Exxon, which on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.68bn, down from $2.78bn.

The company’s 2016 capital spending total of $26.9bn was lower than expected and it stuck to plans to reduce it further in 2017 to about $25bn. This is at the lower end of the $25bn-$30bn range set to run until 2020.

"Shell was free cashflow positive by $1bn in the quarter. This, combined with divestments of $2.7bn cashed-in has driven net debt down faster than our expectations," said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.

Shell’s debt to equity ratio fell to 28%, down from a high of 29.2% in the third quarter due to the cost of its BG acquisition.

Its net debt stood at $73.35bn after Shell completed sales of stakes in refineries in Malaysia and Japan, fields in the Gulf of Mexico and Canadian shale over the quarter.

Shell, which has set itself a $30bn debt reduction target, announced two major divestments worth $4.7bn earlier this week, including the sale of a large part of its North Sea portfolio to private-equity backed Chrysaor.

Earlier this year, Shell sold a stake in a Saudi petrochemical plant for $820m. Its reserve replacement ratio was 208% in 2016, meaning it more than doubled its reserves following the BG buy.

That compares with a ratio of minus 20% in 2015.

Shell’s profit was affected by a $500m charge related to deferred tax positions.

Reuters