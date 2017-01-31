All four Ingula units now up and running

Electricity supplier Eskom has brought the last unit of the Ingula pumped storage scheme, a hydro-power station in the Drakensberg Mountains, into commercial operation, marking the completion of building activity at the power station.

The handover of the unit from Eskom’s capital projects division to the generation business unit increases the utility’s total installed capacity by 333MW, to nearly 44,000MW.

Ingula has four generating units of 333MW each and was the smallest of Eskom’s infrastructure projects under construction in the past 10 years. Its completion allows the

state utility to generate full revenue from the project, helping to finance its capacity expansion programme.

Until 2015, Eskom suffered almost daily load shedding as it had inadequate generation capacity to meet demand.

"This will further strengthen security of power supply to South African homes and businesses," Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko said.