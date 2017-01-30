Companies / Energy

Shareholders cheer Afrox after trading update

30 January 2017 - 09:48 AM Robert Laing
Picture: Russell Roberts
The share price of African Oxygen (Afrox) jumped 7.2% to R19.99 when the JSE opened on Monday morning after it issued an upbeat trading statement.

Afrox said it expected to report on February 22 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-December rose between 31% and 41%.

Part of the improvement was thanks to ArcelorMittal SA paying the gas supplier R165m to settle a legal dispute in November.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) are expected to improve by between 39% and 49%.

"The increase in EPS is largely due to improved margins from operational efficiencies and a reduction in fixed costs, as a result of the restructuring initiatives initiated in previous corresponding period, together with the settled litigation," Afrox said.

Praxair tries again for merger as Linde executives step back

A management shake-up boosts the chances of deal likely to create the world’s largest supplier of industrial gases
Companies
2 months ago

Afrox parent Linde to restructure again after failed Praxair merger

After the collapse of merger talks with Praxair, and expecting years of low growth, German gas group Linde is again restructuring, this time to save ...
Companies
3 months ago

Afrox announces a raft of new supply contracts

The gas company is especially pleased to have retained the business of a major poultry producer, with which it has signed a new 10-year deal
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

