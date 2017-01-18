LNG producers offer a single-chain solution for energy demand

Moment’s notice

A new gas plant is more efficient than a coal plant, is at least two years quicker to build, and helps cut emissions, said Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO at Siemens’s South African unit. Europe’s biggest engineering company has expressed interest in SA’s $3.7bn gas-to-power programme, initially planned at two ports. The new system will help diversify the country’s generation mix that’s reliant on coal for more than 75% of its power generation. An initial 3GW at the ports are expected to add capacity in the aftermath of the managed blackouts in 2015.

Plunging gas costs also make the fuel even more attractive to developing nations. The average LNG price will probably drop to $3.8 per million British thermal units next year, according to Energy Aspects’ forecast. Spot LNG in northeast Asia fell 14% to $8.30 this week, while prices in southwest Europe rose 6.3% to $8.50, according to World Gas Intelligence in New York.

Such projects, which can use either a floating storage and re-gasification unit to import LNG or land-based infrastructure, are often considered an interim option until nations develop their own gas resources. A combined solution may cost $1bn or more depending on the plant’s capacity, according to Anne-Sophie Corbeau, a research fellow at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Centre in Saudi Arabia.

Chile plant

Cheniere’s investment in the Chile project is not "simply an investment opportunity", but a backbone on which it can expand production capacity in the US, Feygin said. The first exporter of LNG from the US in more than four decades will have exclusive rights to deliver the fuel for 15 years to a floating storage re-gasification unit that will be provided by Hoegh. LNG supplies are set to start in 2019 and will be delivered via a 64km pipeline to an initial 600MW gas-fired power plant.

The first such deal was pioneered in Malta last year by the trading unit of State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic as a means of breaking into the LNG market.

"The focus on LNG to power projects is very logical from a supplier’s perspective," said Martin Lambert, MD at Brightlands Energy, an industry consultant outside London. "New power generation is one of the few ways, if not the only way, to create enough demand in the required time scale."

Bloomberg