Record cash flows from Keaton’s Vanggatfontein in December quarter

Keaton Energy, a takeover target, says it has generated record cash flows in the December quarter from its Vanggatfontein colliery, which supplies Eskom and at which it has started processing third-party coal.

Keaton, which said in November last year it had received nonbinding expressions of interest from various parties to buy the company, has put its Vaalkrantz colliery in KwaZulu-Natal into care and maintenance as it awaits ministerial approval for its sale, a process Keaton CEO Mandi Glad said was taking too long.

An application for ministerial approval for the transfer of mineral rights to the new owner was made in May 2016, she said.

"It is disappointing to note that this has still not been granted notwithstanding the new owner’s commitment and ability to re-open the colliery and generate much-needed employment opportunities in an already deprived area."

The Vanggatfontein mine in Mpumalanga sold 531,386 tonnes of coal to Eskom in the three months to end-December, compared to 544,237 tonnes in the same period a year earlier. However, the mine generated record cash generation for the period, Keaton said without giving a figure.

Low prices for metallurgical coal prompted Keaton to suspend mining of the coal at Vanggatfontein during the quarter and it has opened its processing plant to wash third-party coal in a 12-month contract. It washed 69,513 tonnes during the quarter.

Keaton had generated 18,456 tonnes of metallurgical coal in the December quarter a year ago.

The company’s sales of discard, slurry and associated materials reached 224,879 tonnes compared to 49, 618 tonnes previously.