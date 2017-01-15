Five municipalities in Eskom cut-off reprieve
The municipalities have set up payment plans after the national power utility caused an uproar by threatening action against all defaulters
Eskom has suspended planned supply interruptions to five municipalities‚ saying that payments have been received and payment plans agreed to.
This affects the Nketoana‚ Nala‚ Tokologo and Mantsopa municipalities in Free State Province and the Walter Sisulu municipality in Eastern Cape.
"Eskom will be monitoring the strict adherence to the payment plans and the payment of current accounts of these municipalities and any defaults will result in the interruption of supply without further notice‚" the national electricity utility said in a statement.
About 20 defaulters owe Eskom more than R10.2bn for just the past eight months.
Eskom said it would continue with the supply interruptions of electricity to other municipalities in the Free State‚ Northern Cape‚ North West and Mpumalanga this month unless they honoured negotiated payment arrangements.
This involved a cash payment as negotiated with each municipality‚ a written undertaking in the form of a Council Resolution that current accounts will be honoured going forward and a payment plan for the arrears supported by a Council Resolution.
"The interruption of supply as a result of nonpayment remains an agonising decision for Eskom. We take solace in the fact that we spared no effort to collect outstanding debts amicably‚" its statement said.
The electricity interruptions would be between 06h00 – 08h00 and 17h00 – 19h30 (Monday to Friday) and 08h30 – 11h00 and 15h00 – 17h30 (Saturday and Sunday).
