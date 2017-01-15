Eskom has suspended planned supply interruptions to five municipalities‚ saying that payments have been received and payment plans agreed to.

This affects the Nketoana‚ Nala‚ Tokologo and Mantsopa municipalities in Free State Province and the Walter Sisulu municipality in Eastern Cape.

"Eskom will be monitoring the strict adherence to the payment plans and the payment of current accounts of these municipalities and any defaults will result in the interruption of supply without further notice‚" the national electricity utility said in a statement.

About 20 defaulters owe Eskom more than R10.2bn for just the past eight months.