‘Eskom lays claim to nuclear buying’

Eskom insists on undertaking the procurement of SA’s proposed new nuclear plants itself and will not give permission to the Department of Energy to run the tender process on its behalf, states a new affidavit submitted to the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The affidavit forms part of an application by two antinuclear lobby groups — Earth Life Africa and the Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute (Safcei) — which are seeking to derail the project through court action.

In it Earthlife Africa’s Johannesburg branch co-ordinator, Makoma Lekalakala, says comments by Department of Energy director-general Thabane Zulu indicated that Energy Minister Tina Joemat -Pettersson had taken legal advice.

This showed that Eskom’s consent was legally required and that neither the minister nor the department could directly procure on behalf of another organ of state, unless the consent of the entity was obtained. In a memorandum sent by Zulu to the minister, and included in the court papers, he noted: "It was indicated by an authorised representative from Eskom that Eskom would not provide their consent for the minister and/or Department of Energy to procure on their behalf."

He said this appeared to have been one of the factors that Joemat-Pettersson had considered in her decision to make Eskom the procuring agent when a previous determination under the Electricity Regulation Act had named the department as the procuring agent.

This is confirmed in the minister’s supplementary affidavit where she says that legal advice obtained in September regarding the development of a procurement strategy for the nuclear programme had "resulted in a revisit of the appointment and role of the department as the designated procurement agency in respect of the nuclear programme".

Earthlife Africa and Safcei argue that the minister must present this legal advice to court.

The applicants are seeking to have two determinations under the act — one in 2013 and another in 2016 — declared unlawful, procedurally unfair and unconstitutional. They argue there was no public participation in the determinations and that they were "irrationally" based on outdated energy plans dating back to 2010.

They argue that the minister needs to make an up-to-date determination of how much new nuclear generation capacity is required on the basis of changed economic circumstances and on the basis of the 2016 integrated resource plan.

Should it succeed it will put a hold on the process until a fresh energy plan and determination are in place. Joemat-Pettersson is opposing the application.