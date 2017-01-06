Sasol ditches Chevron asset sale

Global oil refiner and marketer of petroleum products Chevron said the process of disposing of its assets in SA was continuing, although Sasol, an early interested party, had abandoned its bid to purchase.

The proposed disposal involves more than 800 filling stations operating under the Caltex brand.

Chevron also plans to sell its Cape Town refinery and a lubricants plant in Durban.

Petrochemical conglomerate Sasol has not divulged its reasons for withdrawing and Chevron is likewise tight-lipped about the disposal.