Row between acting Eskom chief Matshela Koko and Exxaro heats up
Eskom acting CEO Matshela Koko tweeted a hot reaction on Tuesday morning to Business Day’s front page story that Exxaro was reducing its empowerment ownership to 30% from over half.
So Exxaro decides to show @Eskom_SA a finger instead of radically transforming and has no decency to even engage on this matter. https://t.co/1DKnfovIWu— Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) January 2, 2017
"So Exxaro decides to show @Eskom_SA a finger instead of radically transforming and has no decency to even engage on this matter," Koko tweeted.
Radical economic transformation is dealt a heavy blow by Exxaro. Indeed black management control is necessarily progressive. pic.twitter.com/fvrveX0HbG— Matshela Koko (@koko_matshela) January 3, 2017
This was followed up with a tweet saying: "Radical economic transformation is dealt a heavy blow by Exxaro. Indeed black management control is necessarily progressive."
The row between Koko and Exxaro started in November when the mining group said its empowerment partner MS333 had opted to divest its 50.19% holding because its 10-year lock-in period had expired.
At Exxaro’s market capitalisation of R32.7bn at its share price of R91.36, maintaining a 50% black empowerment group would require finding a partner able to invest about R16.4bn.
Partly funded by the Industrial Development Corporation which owns 15% of Exxaro, the mining group proposed to help finance a replacement empowerment group, which would own 30% of it.
Eskom issued a press release on December 5, saying Exxaro’s proposal was unacceptable.
"Eskom’s policy of sourcing coal from majority black-owned suppliers is a thorn in the side of many [major] coal suppliers," Koko was quoted as saying in the press release.
"These suppliers subscribe to a ‘once empowered always empowered’ principle, and a black ownership target of 26% rather than a minimum of 50% black ownership.
"The ongoing legacy of the pre-1994 economy is being confronted by the Eskom leadership."
