Row between acting Eskom chief Matshela Koko and Exxaro heats up

This was followed up with a tweet saying: "Radical economic transformation is dealt a heavy blow by Exxaro. Indeed black management control is necessarily progressive."

The row between Koko and Exxaro started in November when the mining group said its empowerment partner MS333 had opted to divest its 50.19% holding because its 10-year lock-in period had expired.

At Exxaro’s market capitalisation of R32.7bn at its share price of R91.36, maintaining a 50% black empowerment group would require finding a partner able to invest about R16.4bn.

Partly funded by the Industrial Development Corporation which owns 15% of Exxaro, the mining group proposed to help finance a replacement empowerment group, which would own 30% of it.