Eskom has been taken to court in a bid to stop it cutting electricity supply to communities in eight nonpaying municipalities.

The power utility decided to impose blackouts on the municipalities in the Free State from this Thursday.

Eskom took the decision on December 22 almost R700m owed by the municipalities of Nala‚ Nketoana‚ Dihlabeng‚ Moqhaka‚ Mantsopa‚ Mafube‚ Masilonyana and Tokologo.

According to Eskom’s plan‚ residents will from Monday to Friday get no electricity from 6am to 8am and 5pm to 7.30pm. At weekends, power will be cut from 8.30am to 11am and 3pm to 5.30pm.