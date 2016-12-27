South Africa boosts power capacity as new unit linked to grid

Eskom’s first unit of its Kusile coal-fired power plant has been connected to the grid, as it raises capacity to overcome electricity shortages.

Unit one of the Kusile plant will add 800 megawatts (MW) of power capacity. When fully completed, the plant will have total output of 4,800 MW, making it one of the largest coal-fired plants in the world, Eskom says.

Eskom has been in talks with Anglo American about supplying coal to the plant.

Reuters