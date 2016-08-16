Will electricity tariff hike by Eskom now be disallowed?

UNCERTAINTY hangs over electricity tariffs that were implemented by Eskom on April 1, after a court on Tuesday set aside a decision by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) to grant the company an effective 9.4% tariff increase for 2016.

The High Court in Johannesburg ruled earlier on Tuesday that Eskom had not followed the correct methodology when requesting an additional tariff increase for 2016 using the Revenue Clearing Account.

Eskom had failed to submit quarterly reports to Nersa to lay the basis for the application and also submitted late, outside of the permitted time frame.

It is unclear though what this means for consumers and whether it would have the effect of disallowing the tariff increase. Eskom and Nersa both said on Tuesday they were still studying the judgment.

Eskom said On Tuesday it would await a decision by Nersa on the way forward.

Responding to the court’s finding‚ Eskom said in a brief statement on Tuesday evening: “Eskom notes the judgment by the Gauteng High Court today on the (Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) and will await a decision on the way forward by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).”

