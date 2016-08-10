Sparks fly over the cost of new energy

A WAR of words has erupted between Eskom and an independent publisher over the costs of energy that will be generated at Medupi and Kusile, the utility’s behind schedule new coal-fired power stations whose capital cost estimates have ballooned in the close to 10 years of construction.

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has taken Eskom to task for its costs of energy, which contribute to above-inflation tariff hikes. Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has reacted by squeezing coal suppliers and has criticised renewable energy repeatedly for apparent inflexibility and cost and extolled nuclear power advantages.

In an article published last week, EE Publishers MD Chris Yelland calculated that the levelised cost of energy (LCOE) of SA’s proposed 9,600MW of new nuclear power was R1.30/kilowatt hour (kWh), compared with R1.05/kWh for Medupi, R1.19/kWh for Kusile, R0.69/kWh for new wind power and R0.87/kWh for new solar power.

However, Eskom "categorically rejected" the costs given for Medupi and Kusile. The utility’s own internal after-tax calculations, verified by external agencies, were R0.71/kWh for Medupi and R0.82/kWh for Kusile, it said.

Both are overschedule and their capital costs have spiralled since construction began. At last count, Eskom estimated it would need an extra R300bn in the next five years to complete Medupi and Kusile.

In an open letter, Yelland said he had explained his assumptions but Eskom had not. Eskom’s figures for Medupi and Kusile were the same that previous CEO Brian Dames gave five years ago. Yelland’s intention, he said, was to update the figures in view of subsequent cost escalations.

At Eskom’s recent year-end results presentation, the utility said Medupi would cost R135bn, up from an estimate of R105bn in 2013, and Kusile had swelled to R160bn from R118.5bn.

The LCOE takes into account capital, operating and maintenance, and performance and fuel costs to compare different types of technology. For some technologies, such as nuclear, capital costs are high but plants have long lives and operating costs are low; for others, like coal, capital costs are lower but fuel is higher.

Yelland said he used the same methodology and assumptions in his calculation as the Department of Energy did in its 2013 draft Integrated Resource Plan update, but at May 2016 prices.

He said the LCOE of nuclear power would rise to R1.52/kWh if actual costs at Koeberg were used, rather than those assumed in the 2013 report.

Eskom had asked Deloitte to review Yelland’s calculations. Deloitte said it was difficult to compare baseload and intermittent technologies. An LCOE calculation should exclude costs of financing as the comparison was between technologies; it should also exclude depreciation, since that would duplicate capital expenditure.

Deloitte said Yelland’s numbers for renewable energy costs were actual contracted values, so it would not be correct to compare them with LCOE calculations.

Yelland said on Monday that he hoped to meet Eskom later this week for an in-depth discussion.

In another burst of enthusiasm for nuclear power, Eskom said at the weekend that "despite the debate on the suitability of nuclear in SA’s energy mix, (it) has taken up the challenge and is proactively gearing itself up to own and operate an expanded nuclear fleet. This will reduce the cost of electricity for everyday consumers and minimise our carbon footprint."