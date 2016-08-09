Eskom suspends officials over documents leak as strike intensifies

ESKOM has suspended three senior managers at the Koeberg Power Station following the leak of "unauthorised documents".

The power utility said in a statement on Tuesday it had placed the Koeberg power station manager and the plant manager on a precautionary suspension "as a result of the distribution of documentation containing unauthorised facts and assumptions relating to Koeberg’s production plan and in particular, the steam generator replacement". The statement did not provide names.

Eskom was still examining any potential prejudice caused by the events.

A third official, Koeberg's safety officer, was suspended after a drone crashed on the Koeberg site in contravention of the nuclear safety regulations, Eskom said. The SAPS had been informed as Koeberg is a National Key Point.

Separately, thousands more workers are to join a strike on Wednesday over pay at Eskom, their union said on Tuesday.

The strike began on Monday when about 1,500 members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) downed tools after wage talks stalled. The state-run utility branded the stoppage illegal because its members are prohibited by law from striking, but said its operations had not been affected so far.

The union said that all of its 15,000 members at the utility, or close to a third of Eskom’s workforce, will stop work on Wednesday.

"It is going to be a total withdrawal of labour by our members. NUM members will be striking for the right to strike at Eskom," the union said in a statement.

Eskom could not be reached for comment on how its operations would be affected on Wednesday.

Eskom said on Monday that arbitration over the wage dispute was continuing. The utility is offering pay hikes of 7% to 9% while NUM is looking for increases of 12% to 13%. The labour dispute is the latest problem to beset cash-strapped Eskom, which has struggled to meet power demand in SA due to its ageing power plants and grid. However, it has managed a year without rolling blackouts that have hurt the economy in the past.

With Reuters