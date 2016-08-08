THE National Petroleum Employers’ Association (NPEA) says no further negotiations are planned to end the country’s petrol strike‚ although employers are available to meet.

Wage negotiations between the Chemical‚ Energy‚ Paper‚ Printing‚ Wood and Allied Workers’ Union (Ceppwawu) and employers remained deadlocked on Friday.

The NPEA deputy chairperson, Zimisele Majamane, said on Monday that it was not clear what the next step would be in resolving the wage dispute.

Ceppwawu members are asking for a 9% wage increase‚ but employers are offering 7%. The parties failed to reach an agreement on Friday.

Majamane said the only way forward was to return to the negotiation table.

"There is no formal step that needs to take place‚ except for parties to meet up again and try to resolve the issues to end the strike. At this stage we unfortunately don’t have any meetings planned. As employers, we are available to meet."

Majamane said NPEA members had indicated that areas in which petrol pumps had run dry had now been reached. "They are currently able to deliver fuel with minimal disruption throughout the country."

The South African Petroleum Industry Association tweeted on Friday that the replenishing of service stations was progressing well.

However, residents in Gauteng’s Westonaria reported on Monday that filling stations in the area were still affected.

