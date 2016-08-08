The Chemical‚ Energy‚ Paper‚ Printing‚ Wood and Allied Workers’ Union (Ceppwawau) has approached the Department of Labour‚ asking it to intervene and bring the petrochemical industry strike to an end.

This is according to the union’s chief negotiator‚ Jerry Nkosi‚ who said internal meetings were under way on Monday as the petrochemical industry strike enters its second week.

“People’s lives are at stake here. This strike needs to be resolved‚” he said.

“We have already written letters to the Department of Labour‚ to inform them of the situation and see what they can do [about it].”

Negotiations between Ceppwawau and the National Petroleum Employers’ Association (NPEA) remained dead-locked on Friday. Both parties confirmed on Monday afternoon that no further meetings had been scheduled.

Ceppwawau members are asking for a 9% wage increase. Employers are offering 7%.

Meanwhile Fani Tshifularo executive director of the South African Petroleum Industry Association (Sapia) said that oil companies were executing contingency plans to keep fuel supply to service stations steady.

“We... confirm that refineries and terminals have sufficient product to meet demand. The respective oil companies are all executing their confidential contingency plans to remediate the situation as quickly and safely as possible‚” he said.

“We are working closely with law enforcement agencies ensuring safety and security of employees and property when delivering petroleum products to service stations. We have seen improvement regarding deliveries of fuel to service stations.

“Motorists are advised to stick to their normal refuelling patterns to assist the petroleum industry in ensuring security of supply.

“We are not aware of any further planned negotiations between the employer body and the union‚” Tshifularo said.

TMG Digital