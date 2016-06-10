Eskom substation blows up when switched on after being fixed

AN electrical substation in Meyerton exploded when it was switched on after maintenance, Eskom said on Friday.

"Supply cannot be restored until the fire is extinguished by the fire department, which is currently on site. The extent of the damage to other equipment in the substation yard cannot be accurately determined until the fire has been extinguished. Eskom operators are on site to evaluate the extent of damage and to restore supply to the customer," Eskom said in a statement.

The Amcor substation supplies industrial customer, Samancor, a silicone manganese producing company.

The electricity utility said a fact-finding and information gathering process was under way, and the station had since been shut down.

"Within minutes of the incident, the emergency preparedness centre was activated, the incident scene contained and the rescue teams deployed," Eskom said.

"Amcor substation has an excellent safety track record and is well recognised for its safety standards and procedures. There are seven transformers at the substation. The customer has reduced load at the station in the past due to economic factors," Eskom said.

"Accordingly, the current load can be handled by the existing transformers if no damage has been sustained to any of them during the explosion."