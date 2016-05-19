Eskom policy at centre of bidders’ battle for Koeberg

ESKOM was bound by its procurement policy not to introduce new criteria at the last minute in its R5bn tender to replace steam generators at its Koeberg plant, counsel for the losing bidder told the Constitutional Court on Wednesday.

The Constitutional Court is the last stop in the battle between the French nuclear specialist Areva and the Toshiba subsidiary Westinghouse over the Koeberg tender. Koeberg, SA’s only nuclear plant, is considered vital to SA’s long-term energy plans.

Westinghouse’s bid was cheaper but both were considered technically able to do the job.

However, Eskom awarded the tender to Areva based on "strategic considerations", including that Areva was the original equipment manufacturer, and could give a three-month margin for error in its build.

Westinghouse has argued that strategic considerations were not part of the original tender criteria and that it was unfair for them to be introduced late in the day. On Wednesday, counsel for Areva and Eskom both argued that the strategic considerations were always part of the bid tender criteria, even if not specifically referred to as "strategic considerations".

But counsel for Westinghouse, Jeremy Gauntlett SC, said the first time the strategic considerations had been mentioned was on the very last day of Eskom’s parallel negotiations with the two bidders. And when Areva asked what was meant by this, "Eskom did not really give an answer".

Gauntlett was asked by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng what was unfair about considering new factors after the original tender criteria had been published.

"So, mere change is not necessarily fatal. Where is the unfairness?" he asked.

Mr Gauntlett said it was unfair because the strategic considerations had been introduced on the last day and were not properly explained. But, more importantly, Eskom had, in its procurement policy, determined that there were to be no changes to evaluation criteria after they had been published.

However, Eskom’s counsel, Vincent Maleka SC, said that Eskom’s procurement policy allowed it to make a "value judgment" that went beyond the ranking of the bidders, if it would benefit SA’s socio-economic objectives.

Judgment was reserved.