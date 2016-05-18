Government to examine SA’s energy efficiency

WITH SA among the least energy efficient countries in the world, the government is placing the issue at the centre of the energy mix in a bid to address the power crisis, Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the government’s energy efficiency campaign at the African Utility Week conference in Cape Town, Joemat-Pettersson said globally, energy efficiency is recognised as the most cost effective way to supply energy.

The energy department was aiming for increased targets on the reduction of energy consumption by 2030, and will engage with stakeholders in the coming months on the issue.

"As government, we have put energy efficiency as a key element of our energy mix to address energy security matters…. Over the past few years, our experience of load shedding has further strengthened our knowledge of the importance of saving energy and also raised awareness in the sector," Joemat-Pettersson said.

To support the effectiveness of the National Energy Efficiency Strategy, the department had published the regulations for compulsory energy management plans, she said.

"I need to emphasise that we will continue to focus on improving energy efficiency in buildings with a particular focus on household appliances. We, therefore, encourage all stakeholders to play a positive role in saving energy."

The focus of the campaign in 2016 will be on large public and private buildings, including retail complexes and the property market, large residential and corporate developments.

Also speaking at the conference, Mongezi Ntsokolo, group executive for distribution at Eskom, said SA will have to rely more on coal-fired power stations and nuclear energy for base load power supply for years to come.

Earlier this year, the Treasury put the brakes on proposed nuclear spend, putting more emphasis on gas and smaller coal-fired power stations to avert a power crisis. It said in its budget review that the nuclear energy build programme would proceed after a "thorough and transparent tender process".

Ntsokolo said Eskom will spend R580bn on improving power generation capacity over the next five years. He said if SA built nuclear plants in the same way as those in France, nuclear would, over the long term, provide low-cost energy to the country.

"Nuclear energy can contribute significantly to socioeconomic growth in SA.… It is a clean energy option and a reliable source of base-load power," he said.

He added that countries in the region needed to work closer together to come up with sustainable ways to solving the energy crisis.

According to Cody Aduloju, an executive in Standard Bank’s power and infrastructure division, power trading agreements between countries that possess excess power generating capacity and those battling supply shortages will be a dominant theme in the electricity markets of south-central African nations in the next three to five years.

He said Mozambique, which currently has the potential to produce more electricity than its economy requires at present, is likely to dominate the supply-side of this trading market with Namibia, Zambia and Botswana expected be the main purchasers in the region, after SA.