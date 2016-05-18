Boost procurement to speed up gas-fired power plants, Siemens says

SA’s plan to develop gas-fired power plants could be accelerated if the government fast-tracks smaller-scale projects, according to Siemens.

"Even the tendering process could be much faster than what is currently anticipated,"Siemens’s executive vice-president for power and gas in Africa, Andreas Pistauer, said. "Our advice is to fast-track procurement."

SA created a gas industrialisation unit earlier this week to implement a 3,726MW gas-to-power programme, after load shedding last year curbed growth in an economy at risk of slipping into recession. The government is trying to reduce the nation’s dependence on coal and spur the development of infrastructure to support domestic gas supplies.

Energy Minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson said last week that a preliminary information memo on the gas-to-power programme would be available later this year, after earmarking another 600MW for partnerships between private and state-owned companies.

SA could start procurement immediately, Pistauer said, while the current trajectory would result in site works starting only in 2-3 years. A smaller initial project, with the government procuring gas separately, could result in construction beginning next year, with power being supplied in two years, he said.

Bloomberg