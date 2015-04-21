BUSINESS DAY TV: Molefe asked ‘to keep the fort going’

BRIAN Molefe is acting CEO of Eskom.

BUSINESS DAY TV: It’s the toughest job in the country, it started for Brian Molefe today ... he’s been named temporary CEO at Eskom and he joins me on the line now.

Brian ... you’ve been tasked ... in fact on Friday you said the first thing that you would do is sort out the load-shedding that’s affecting us all. What about the financial situation of Eskom, isn’t the cash bleed on your new build power stations also absolutely critical?

BRIAN MOLEFE: Yes, we have R580bn capital expenditure programme and so far we’ve been able to identify the sources of funding for the R580bn. It’s going to be a little more difficult than it was when it was conceived because that was before the downgrades, but I am sure that we can overcome those problems. The fact of the matter is that profit ... Eskom registered ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) of about R22bn. We just need to do cash management differently and tap on some of the facilities that have already been negotiated, especially for the build programme to get cash into the company.

BDTV: It’s not so much the matter of funding that’s the problem, it just seems to be that Eskom is bleeding cash and inexplicably so and in fact (Minister of Public Enterprises) Lynne Brown even said she wants to find out where the money is being spent. For example, why Medupi has gone up so much as far as its budget is concerned. Is that something that you’re going to try and get to the bottom of?

BM: Yes, those are project management issues at specific build programmes, where costs have been going up because of contractor management. At Medupi, for example, we currently have some members of unions on strike, and those people are actually not Eskom employees, they are the employees of contractors. I believe the whole country is talking about people striking at Eskom, but they’re not saying it is the employees of our contractors that are on strike. That causes delays, and unfortunately it causes cost escalations as well.

BDTV: Are you going to have the independence to do what you need to do, because one of the biggest problems at Eskom is political interference ... or certainly it seems to us ... all of us looking (from the) outside in, have you got a free mandate to do what needs to be done in the year that you have been appointed?

BM: Actually, I don’t want independence or a free mandate. I would like government to be with us all the time, when we do what we do. That the board is also appraised of what we do, and in fact to be able to serve as a sounding board and indicate to us where we are making mistakes as the management team. I will not be doing anything as myself, but I will be part of a team at Eskom, and so I actually ... don’t think I want so much independence so that I can have a free hand to do as I like at Eskom. I would like the structures that have been set up at the moment, the Department of Public Enterprises and the war room, to have an input and to advise us on the way forward. We will present them with ideas of how to take the company forward, but we will need their input and that is a very good thing, it’s not a bad thing.

BDTV: Yes it’s a good thing when its good input, it’s a bad thing when it’s bad input and when the kind of actions are inexplicable or for a certain agenda which is not for the benefit of Eskom. So if that’s the kind of input that you’re faced with, what are you going to do?

BM: No, I cannot guarantee that the government will give us bad input.

BDTV: Sure, of course you can’t, but what I’m saying is if you come up with suggestions that are rejected, and they’re rejected on spurious grounds, what then?

BM: I have worked in the government ... for about 20 years now and I have not known the government to come up with spurious arguments that cannot be explained. In fact in my career at the Treasury, we were part of government, there have always been debates. There have been spurious arguments and so on, but I cannot recall that government is in the habit of making irrational decisions. Government has decided over the growth of this economy over a 20-year period, at a rate of between 3% and 5%, and so I do not agree that their advice would be bad or (have) dark agendas or sinister motives.

BDTV: Yes, maybe you’ve worked for a different government.

BM: Have you worked for government?

BDTV: I’ve not, but I report on government and I can see what’s going on. Can I just ask you....

BM: I have worked for government, I have worked for the Public Investment Corporation, which is part of government, and I’ve just come back from Transnet, which is part of government, and I speak as somebody who was there, who was not reading about what government was doing in the papers, I was part of it.

BDTV: Okay, is it just going to be a year that you will be at Eskom, or is it possible that it will be a permanent appointment and that you might need to be there for longer?

BM: At the moment it’s for three months while the investigation that the minister has commissioned is carried out and the situation will be reviewed pending the outcome of that investigation.

BDTV: So could it be longer than three months, potentially?

BM: Yes, it’s potentially longer than three months. It could be less if the issues that warranted an investigation are resolved, or it could be longer.

BDTV: Exactly what are you going to do then in that three-month period, what is your task, what have you been asked by Lynne Brown to do?

BM: Keep the fort going, (try) to resolve the problems that are there from an operational point of view, oversight of the capital expenditure programme, minimise the load-shedding, keep the morale of the staff up, so that they continue to provide the 32,000MW of electricity, for example, that was required by the grid today and that Eskom has been able to provide.

BDTV: Good luck, we wish you the best, I don’t know if you need luck, but I hope it goes well.