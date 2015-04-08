Eskom locks workers out of Medupi power station

WORKERS at Eskom’s Medupi power station were locked out on Wednesday, the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) said.

Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim said Eskom had requested that unions and contractors resolve their differences before they would be allowed back to work. Mr Jim said this was an "imposed strike" on workers at Medupi.

The labour issues at Eskom come as the organisation is in the midst of a leadership crisis and as it battles to keep the lights on due to diesel shortages, maintenance issues and resource constraints.

"Eskom does not want to take responsibility ... there is no leadership," Mr Jim said.

He said it was "nonsensical" for Eskom to distance itself from the disagreement between workers and contractors, when it was the main employer and by law was required to take full responsibility.

Eskom did not immediately respond to questions but its spokesman Khulu Phasiwe, told the SABC that labour unions and contractors had agreed to reinstate 1,000 workers dismissed in March. The reason for Wednesday’s lockout then was unclear.

The workers were dismissed for embarking on an illegal strike, but Mr Jim maintains that it was not a strike but a march in protest against living conditions at hostels provided for workers.

Eskom on Wednesday tweeted that there was a high risk of load-shedding.

"The load-shedding prognosis for today remains high and is dependent on the performance of the power plant," it said.

Load-shedding was implemented from 4pm-9pm on Tuesday.