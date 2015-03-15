Dentist, beautician, among Eskom diesel suppliers, says report

A DENTIST and a beautician were benefiting from multimillion rand contracts to supply diesel to Eskom, the Sunday Times reported.

Dentist Dr Mazine Kekana’s company KEKOIL and beauty therapist Monica Nkosi’s firm Kamoso Fuels were reportedly given deals to supply diesel to Eskom.

The publication reported that the two companies were relatively new to the energy sector at the time of getting the deals and did not meet Eskom’s broad-based black economic empowerment criteria.

Dr Kekana reportedly confirmed that she supplied diesel to Eskom and met the criteria for BBBEE.

Ms Nkosi confirmed having supplied diesel but "we don’t have like a formal contract".

Both companies reportedly confirmed they were among bidders for a multimillion rand tender to supply diesel to Eskom’s Ankerlig power station at Atlantis in the Western Cape.

On Thursday, the Eskom board asked four senior executives, including chief executive Tshediso Matona, to step aside as the power utility embarked on a fact-finding inquiry into its problems.

The other three are finance director Tsholofelo Molefe, group capital executive Dan Morokane and commercial and technology executive Matshela Koko.

The Democratic Alliance said on Sunday in a statement it would ask Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to launch an inquiry into Eskom’s diesel procurement orders.

"Minister Brown must provide Parliament with a detailed list of transactions with all its diesel suppliers and a timeline of those contracts," said MP Natasha Mazzone.

She said media reports regarding Eskom’s diesel suppliers raised "serious questions regarding the processes followed to identify suppliers and whether due diligence was exercised in the thousands of deals made to procure diesel".

