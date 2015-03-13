Why Eskom pulled plug on execs

A CASH-strapped and crisis-ridden Eskom on Thursday took the shocking step of suspending CE Tshediso Matona and three other executives even as the strained electricity grid lost 30% of generating capacity the same day.

The four have been removed from office for the next three months pending an inquiry into the "status of the business and its challenges". Mr Matona has been replaced by Zethembe Khoza, a nonexecutive director.

But Eskom’s problems have been in the making for the better part of 10 years and chairman Zola Tsotsi, who instituted the probe, has been there for four years. He refused to answer questions on why he remained in office while the others were suspended, saying the shareholder (the government) had confidence in him.

"That question should be asked of the people who do the suspension," said Mr Tsotsi. When pressed on who they were, he said the board was appointed by the government.

It was not said who would conduct the inquiry. Mr Tsotsi said there was "nothing sinister" about the temporary suspension of Mr Matona, who has held the post only since September last year, finance director Tsholofelo Molefe, chief of capital infrastructure Dan Marokane, and commercial and technology head Matshela Koko.

Mr Tsotsi was at pains to explain that none of the executives was under suspicion of any wrongdoing.

"There are no charges against them, there is no wrongdoing that’s under consideration in the inquiry," he said.

When pressed on the specific reasons for their suspension, Mr Tsotsi seemed to change his mind: "There is no investigation. It’s an inquiry. Because the board is new, it just wants to establish a base and find out what the problems are in the company." He then called it an "investigation".

There is the possibility the scope of the investigation may be widened to include probes into possible misconduct.

Sources close to Eskom that spoke to Business Day on Thursday said it had been evident on Monday that the suspensions would happen.

Some of the suspended executives were involved in heated board meetings at which the decision to suspend them was allegedly communicated "from above". Some directors refused to carry out the instruction, said two sources, and resolved to invite Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to address them on Tuesday.

"The minister asked the executive directors to leave the room and spoke to the nonexecutives," said a source with intimate knowledge of the matter.

In a statement on Thursday, Ms Brown welcomed the board’s decision to suspend the four, with a caveat.

"In my view it should be deeper than a mere fact-finding exercise and it should be a deep dive into the company to tell us what is wrong and how it should be fixed," Ms Brown said.

She was concerned about "the instability at power plants, the financial liquidity of the utility, the lack of credible information, the unreliable supply of electricity and its dire impact on our economy, progress with the build programme and cost overruns at Medupi and Kusile".

Nonexecutive director Zethembe Khoza has been named acting CE while Nonkululeko Veleti will assume the finance director’s responsibilities.

Edwin Mabelane was appointed the interim head of commercial and technology.

Abram Masango will head the group capital position, which gives him responsibility over the power stations under construction.

Mr Tsotsi said the focus of the inquiry would be "to address the current challenges faced by Eskom in the poor performance of its generation plants, delays in bringing the new generation plants on stream, high costs of primary energy and cash-flow challenges".

In a separate statement Eskom said it was operating an "extremely constrained" power generation fleet that had lost 12,789MW of capacity due to unexpected breakdowns and planned maintenance. That equates to 30.5% of its installed capacity.

Mr Tsotsi said of the acting executives: "All these senior executives have been with the organisation a long time and we are confident they will maintain business continuity during this period."

Of those suspended, he said: "We’ve asked them to step aside for three months so they can allow the investigation to proceed without being impeded." The investigation is to last three months.