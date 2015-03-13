NEWS ANALYSIS: Official Eskom explanations just do not add up

THE suspension of four of Eskom’s top executives by its board on Thursday was done with shock and awe: not only was it completely unexpected even by the closest insiders but it was carried out with overwhelming force, way out of proportion to what anyone might have expected.

Eskom itself has been at pains to explain that the individuals have done no wrong. Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has said the same. Their letters of suspension spell this out and say they will be reinstated. Why then remove them for three months at a time when Eskom is in crisis, its generating capacity is deteriorating and its balance sheet is in trouble?

The answer, as always when it comes to state-owned enterprises, is politics and power. Eskom is no different from any other state-owned company, almost all of which are divided by power struggles between the board and executives and politicians, with private interests lobbying to find favour.

The official reason for the suspensions, says board chairman Zola Tsotsi, is to carry out a "transparent and uninhibited investigation" into four key things: the poor performance of Eskom’s generating plants; the delays in bringing new plants on stream; the high costs of primary energy; and cash flow challenges.

Ms Brown, who has welcomed the board’s initiation of an investigation, has offered a similar explanation. She says she is concerned about instability at power plants, financial liquidity, the lack of credible information that Eskom executives provide, the insecurity of supply, the delays in the build programme, and the issue of coal and diesel pricing.

But these explanations don’t add up. All of these have been issues for months. The new build at Medupi, for instance, is four years late. And yet the deadline for Medupi is now cited among reasons for an urgent investigation. In an interview Ms Brown also complained that she was misled by Eskom executives into making a public statement last December that Eskom would run out of cash by January 15.

A second reason the official explanations don’t add up is that much investigating of Eskom has already been done. Nine months ago Eskom appointed engineer Mike Rossouw, a former Xstrata director, to assist with the recovery of Eskom’s generating fleet. He has presented findings to the board and minister, and it would be unlikely that a whole lot more could be added to what he has already done.

Also, the "war room", a multi-departmental, multi-ministerial body headed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa which now has strategic responsibility for Eskom, has commissioned some additional assessments: one into logistics and another into maintenance. If more investigations are needed then this would be the place from which they would be expected to emanate.

Mr Tsotsi and Ms Brown both raise in their statements the need for an investigation into the high prices of diesel and coal. The suggestion here is that there is something untoward that has happened. This suggestion is given more legs by a statement by the South African Communist Party (SACP), which this week had urged that it was time for "tough love" for Eskom. The SACP said the pricing and procurement of coal was being manipulated and so was the procurement of diesel.

The story that diesel and coal prices are being manipulated is one that is gaining some currency in African National Congress (ANC) circles. But, as yet, nobody has seen any details. Nonetheless, the existence of such a narrative within the ANC alliance has the very useful function of providing a rationale to insiders for Thursday’s surprising developments.

One of the key things to watch in the investigation that Mr Tsotsi has commissioned will be whether these manipulations can really be nailed down, or whether they were used to create some political justification for the investigation.

Mr Tsotsi says that his investigation — he has pushed for it in internal discussions — is not aimed at any individual and he will not be investigating the four suspended. However, it is known that he has clashed with several of them. In the case of the CEO, Tshediso Matona, the two have clashed over the appointment of a chief operating officer. Mr Tsotsi had wanted to appoint Colin Matjila, a former board member and acting CEO with a less than stellar reputation.

Mr Matjila is presently at the centre of litigation by US firm Westinghouse over a tender that the company lost, after the specifications were changed just before the tender adjudication process was completed. He was also in the spotlight after he approved a budget-busting R43m contract with the New Age newspaper, owned by Indian businessmen Atul and Tony Gupta.

The New Age deal was also one of the issues over which another suspended executive, Tsholofelo Molefe, the chief financial officer, clashed with Mr Tsotsi. Ms Molefe had opposed the transaction, while Mr Tsotsi and Mr Matjila, who was CEO at the time, condoned it.

So though Mr Tsotsi may not have any official reasons for suspending the two, he does have possible motives. The net effect of their three-month removal, along with the other two executives, Dan Marokane (head of group capital) and Matshela Koko (head of commercial and technology), has been to remove the four executives most important in the procurement process. Another key development to watch during the investigation will be what happens and what gets transacted during their three-month absence.