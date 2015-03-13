Instability to accelerate as Eskom’s revolving door swings faster

THE suspension in one fell swoop on Thursday of four of Eskom’s top nine managers will accelerate the instability that has been a permanent feature of the beleaguered utility.

The revolving doors of the executive suite on the second floor of Megawatt Park swung even faster, and unexpectedly, this week.

CEO Tshediso Matona only walked through the glass doors to take up the top post at the head office for the first time in September. Not even seven months later he has been suspended.

His colleagues are also new in their positions, with the longest-serving incumbent not having completed 18 months.

Finance director Tsholofelo Molefe was appointed to that position late in 2013, group capital executive Dan Marokane was confirmed in that position by Mr Matona in October, as was Matshela Koko, head of commercial and technology.

Of the five to have survived this wave of suspensions, the chief of generation, Mongezi Ntsokolo, and transmission and customer services head Thava Govender, swapped jobs last year.

No explanation has been offered as to why they, along with Ayanda Noah, the chief of distribution, and human resources head Elsie Pule, have not been suspended.

The oldest Eskom hand on the executive, sustainability head Steve Lennon, will be leaving for more stable pastures at the end of the month. He resigned late last year.

Mr Matona has been replaced by Zethembe Khoza, a nonexecutive director who previously worked for Eskom. He "runs his own investment company, Zet Kay Investments Pty Ltd, which specialises in civil construction work, consulting and building maintenance", says Eskom.

This is the biggest Eskom head office upheaval since the unceremonious departure of former CE Jacob Maroga after only two years at the helm in 2009.

He’d lost a heated board fight with former chairman Bobby Godsell about what strategy the utility was going to follow in the wake of the first rolling blackouts in 2008.

His replacement was only found almost a year after his departure, by which time Mr Godsell had also resigned and left abruptly.

Mpho Makwana was appointed both executive chairman and acting CE, a responsibility he fulfilled for six months until Brian Dames’s appointment in 2010. He lasted four years in the hot seat before bowing out last year.

Mr Makwana later found out from a journalist’s telephone call early one morning in 2010 that he had been fired as chairman by Malusi Gigaba, the minister of public enterprises at the time, after this newspaper broke the news.

Eskom finance director Paul O’Flaherty, appointed in 2009, received a baptism of fire when he told this writer that Eskom would have to cut the number of employees if it were to get back on its feet again. It was his first media interview and he was two weeks into the job.

Trade unions and political organisations immediately called for his departure. He resigned in 2012 and is now CEO of ArcelorMittal SA.

Bhabhalazi Bulunga was head of human resources from February 2010 and left three years later.

Former customer network business executive Erica Johnson also left the utility this year after many years of service.

This is not the first time Eskom has been led by an acting CE. Last year an interim chief, nonexecutive director Colin Matjila, took the helm for six months.

During his tenure, a few controversial decisions were made at Eskom, including the decision to agree to sponsor for R43m a year a series of breakfast meetings held by The New Age newspaper and television channel ANN7.

Those are owned by the Gupta family, which is known to be close to President Jacob Zuma.

Eskom doled out the cash even as it extended a begging bowl to the taxpayer and asked for "at least R50bn in equity injections".

The company has been asking for electricity tariff increases many times the rate of inflation since 2009, including a 30% annual price increase as it needed funds to complete its infrastructure investments.

It is building the Medupi power station in Limpopo, the Kusile power station in Mpumalanga and the Ingula hydro pumped storage in the Drakensberg mountains.

The cost of those was initially estimated at R360bn, but has been escalating sharply because all the projects have been delayed by almost four years.