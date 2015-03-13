Business Partners offers additional financing to help SMEs keep lights on

SPECIALIST risk finance firm for formal small and medium enterprises Business Partners has announced plans to advance additional funding to its clients so that they can buy generators in an effort to minimise the negative effects of electricity shortages.

The country’s electricity supply challenges are expected to continue for the next couple of years, and are likely to have a detrimental effect on small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SMEs’) ability to grow and sustain their businesses.

SA has been experiencing erratic power supply in recent months, which has caused problems for SMEs, which are expected to create 90% of the jobs required to meet the National Development Plan’s objective of 11-million jobs by 2030.

Gerrie van Biljon, executive director at Business Partners, said on Thursday that the power crisis posed a serious threat to the local economy and that an inconsistent power supply weighed on businesses.

"While larger businesses may have the resources to install sophisticated generators to ensure continuous power when Eskom cannot deliver, SMEs often don’t have the financial resources available to obtain a generator," Mr van Biljon said.

Eskom, which supplies about 95% of SA’s power, has been battling to keep the lights on and has had to institute load-shedding across the country in recent weeks.

Mr van Biljon said even though SMEs tried to plan around the load-shedding schedules, in many instances it was not practical or possible, leading to forced shut downs and retailers having to close their doors.

"Such interruptions are threatening the industry’s growth, as not only does this decrease a business’s turnover and output, but many businesses have delayed the implementation of growth plans due to the uncertain future of the electricity supply in South Africa."

Boosting township enterprise

Meanwhile, some industry experts have said boosting township enterprises could be a "game-changer" for SME development.

They believe the government’s plan to uplift township economies seems to be gaining reasonable momentum.

The Gauteng provincial government this month announced an allocation of about R300m in support of township enterprises and co-operatives over the 2015-16 financial year.

Sanjeev Orie, CEO of FNB Business Value-Adds, said the township economic growth agenda could succeed, especially if the funds were invested in enterprises that had high-growth potential.

He said: "South Africa’s townships have always been a hive of entrepreneurial activity but the main challenge is unlocking the potential in order to generate broader economic benefits."

Toby Chance, Democratic Alliance shadow minister of small business development, said he was concerned by the "appalling neglect" of industrial parks in Gauteng townships, which could be used for economic growth.

Mr Chance said: "These township industrial parks, operated and owned by the Small Enterprise Finance Agency, are run down, lack adequate lighting, basic infrastructure, security and refuse collection, and are severely overcrowded."

He argued that these industrial parks had the potential to address unemployment and racially-based economic exclusion.

"With a national unemployment rate of over 36%, job-creating initiatives such as the industrial parks are critically important and should be made a top priority."