SA urged to harness fuel cell project

THE Department of Energy needs to decide whether it will include fuel cells in its energy masterplan or allow other countries to take the initiative, platinum and power industry leaders warn.

Anglo Platinum head of marketing Andrew Hinkly and Ballard Power Systems vice-president of business development Karim Kassam said at the recent launch of a pilot project near Kroonstad to supply 34 households with power from fuel cells that the benefits go further than supplying remote communities with power and underpinning demand for platinum.

If there is enough demand in South Africa for platinum fuel cells it will spur a high-technology downstream industry to design, assemble and service fuel cells for export to the rest of Africa, they say.

The Department of Energy is finalising its integrated energy plan which will outline how much power South Africa will need up to 2030 and the sources of energy it will use. If it includes fuel cells as a power-generation option, large orders are likely to be placed through a government procurement process.

Deputy Minister of Minerals Godfrey Oliphant says “we have all the competitive advantages if we play our cards right on this one”.

If the Kroonstad test project is successful the next step will be to install 300 fuel cells in remote areas by next year.

Cheaper than diesel

Mr Kassam says fuel cells are cheaper to operate than the diesel generators being used to provide power to remote communities.

Fuel cells weigh about 300kg compared to the 1,000kg diesel generators of similar power, emit no fumes, are lower carbon emitters and are extremely quiet.

This is the first time in the world that fuel cells are being used as a prime power source for households. Vodacom is using 300 of these platinum fuel cells at various sites in South Africa.

The pilot project is supplying households with up to 60 kVa amps of power at peak periods using a hybrid system of power cells and batteries. Each household is supplied with electricity sufficient to use TVs, radios, lighting, refrigeration, cooking and charging mobile phones. The power generation unit consists of three platinum-based, five-kilowatt fuel cell stacks and a 15,000l fuel tank containing a 63% methanol, 37% water mixture — sufficient for power generation for up to three months.

The methanol mix is fed through a palladium diffuser, which extracts only pure hydrogen, into the Ballard fuel cells containing platinum catalysts which generate direct-current electricity.

Subsidies

Part of the current is sent to batteries, which kick in during peak demand and are recharged at night and early morning. The rest of the current is converted into 230 volt alternating power for immediate use. The system is sending information to a research team.

Clive Seymour, an independent consultant advising Amplats and Ballard on the project in Naledi Trust outside Kroonstad, says that the companies are subsidising the cost of delivering power during the test period. The next generation of fuel cells will be both cheaper and more efficient.

Mr Hinkly says growing a high-tech industry in South Africa is not a distant dream. Potentially, the country could become involved in design, local engineering, assembly, installation and the servicing of fuel cell units for power, telecommunications and transport.

“What is key is government commitment to this technology. Our existing power producer procurement programme is not appropriate because fuel cells are not designed to feed power into the grid. They are for local use,” Mr Hinkly says. “We need the Department of Energy to commit to it as an off-grid solution to enable Eskom to act on it with a procurement strategy.”